‘We have to remain vigilant to thwart hostile attempts’: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited troops busy in consolidation operations along Pak-Afghan Border in Dawatoi Sector, North Waziristan, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while interacting with the troops, said that we have to remain vigilant and steadfast to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos and reverse the gains of Operation Raddul Fasaad.

Appreciating tribal people for their unflinching support in fighting terrorism, the COAS said that peace has largely returned to the region, however, it will take collective efforts of the local population, civil administration and law enforcement agencies to retain the hard-earned normalcy.

“We are committed to peace and stability. For this Pakistan is playing its part by solidifying border security and capacity enhancement of FC / LEAs.”

He appreciated the troops’ remarkable operational performance and high state of morale.

ISPR said that the recent consolidation operations along Pak-Afghan Border ensured effective area domination of some inaccessible pockets of land which were being sporadically used by terrorists as hideouts to target local populace and security apparatus in the rear areas.

More than 90 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered during the course of operations, read the statement.

Fencing of this arduous stretch of border terrain will commence shortly, ISRP said and added that the security forces have active control of the last remaining stretch of the international border now in North Waziristan.

This will further enhance the security of public in both North and South Waziristan and strengthen checks over the illegal crossing of Pak-Afghan Border, said the military’s media wing.

