We won’t allow scourge of terrorism to rise again: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday strongly condemned yesterday’s terrorist attack in Quetta.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said he was deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the “condemnable & cowardly” terrorist attack.

“Our nation has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism & we will not to allow this scourge to rise again,” he reiterated, adding “We remain alert to all internal & external threats”.

A bomb blast near Quetta’s Sereena Chowk on Wednesday night claimed five lives and injured 10 others. According to the provincial government’s spokesperson, the blast occurred in the parking lot of a private hotel located at Quetta’s Jinnah road near Serena Chowk.

Police said initial investigation revealed that an explosive device was planted in a car which was parked in the hotel’s parking area.

