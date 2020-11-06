Wear mask or face Rs 1000 fine, commissioner warns Karachiites

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has asked Karachiities to wear face masks to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the metropolis and warned that any violation of it could lead to a fine of Rs 1000, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

“We have decided to strictly implement the COVID-19 SOPs,” said administrator Karachi, who is also holding an additional charge of Commissioner Karachi.

He said that citizens should ensure to wear a face mask as any violation could lead to strict action against them.

Iftikhar Shallwani further warned that shopkeepers and market administrations would also face action in case of violations of the COVID-19 SOPs.

“All deputy commissioners should ensure strict implementation on the SOPs in their respective areas,” the commissioner Karachi said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the virus tally has seen a spike in the city and according to a recent report at least 216 students and teachers tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours only in Karachi’s District East.

According to the details, a Sindh health department team conducted random Covid-19 testing of students and teachers in the district.

Read More: Sindh reports highest daily coronavirus cases since July

The team had taken samples of 9,158 students and teachers of various government schools. 216 out of 9,158 tests came back positive, confirmed the district health office.

He maintained 8,939 students and teachers tested negative for the versus, adding that the results of 363 tests were yet to be received.

Comments

comments