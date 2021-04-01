10 killed, 25 injured as wedding bus overturns in Larkana

LARKANA: At least 10 people were killed while more than 25 got injured after a wedding bus overturned in Larkana on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the accident took place near Mashori bypass when a bus carrying participants of the wedding party lost control and overturned near Larkana Bypass.

Police said that the wedding bus was on its way to Dadu from Larkana. The accident occurred after the tie rod of the bus broke on the bypass and it collided with a tractor.

The injured people were shifted to a hospital. Of them, 20 were said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the authorities have imposed an emergency at the Chandka hospital.

In another dreadful road crash in Sindh’s district of Tando Allahyar that occurred on March 15, four people lost their lives as a speeding dumper hit a rickshaw, they were traveling in.

The accident took place at the Ghulam Hussain Link Road. The driver of the dumper has been taken into nabbed by the police at the crash site and was later handed over to the police.

