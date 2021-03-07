Father, daughter killed in Karachi water tanker-motorcycle collision

KARACHI: In a tragic unfolding, two people were killed after a water tanker ran over a motorcycle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area on Sunday evening, ARY News reported.

According to police, the accident occurred at Nazimabad No 7 near the matric board office when a water tanker ran over a motorcycle, killing father and daughter on the spot. The minor boy also injured in the accident.

The incident took place due to overspeeding, said police, adding that the driver of water hydrant fled the scene after the accident.

The bodies have been moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased people were the residence of Karachi’s Orangi Town area.

Following the incident, the violent mob of the local area set the water tanker on fire.

READ: Speeding water tanker hits six vehicles at Karachi’s Zamzama area

In a similar accident reported on Feb 21, two men lost their lives after a water tanker near the infamous Gulshan e Iqbal water hydrant ran over them.

Police had said the prime suspect Zahid, driver of the water tanker that ran over two men, fled the scene. The truck had originally crashed into two cars which resulted in the instant casualties of two men.

Comments

comments