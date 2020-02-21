Mobile phones, watches showered on wedding guests in Sialkot

SIALKOT: The guests have been welcomed amid showers of mobile phones and watches besides receiving expensive gifts in a unique wedding ceremony held in a suburban village of Punjab’s Sialkot city, ARY News reported on Friday.

A video went viral on social media platforms where the family and relatives showered mobile phones and watches in a wedding ceremony organised in a suburban village of Sambrial tehsil.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The family members of the bride have also given a set of unique gifts in dowry including six motorcycles, a pair of camels, cows, buffaloes, sheep, chickens, rabbits, dogs and ducks.

Moreover, the wedding guests were also awarded by further gifts including Holy Quran, 350 dresses and prayer rugs from the bride side.

Earlier in the day, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) faced trouble after organising a lavish wedding reception for his son in Sindh which was also attended by Additional Inspector General (AIG).

The DSP was slapped with an asset declaration notice by the AIG after attending the event. The AIG has claimed that a police officer of DSP rank makes 1.5 lac per month in salary, the reception was too expensive for a government employee to afford.

The notice has asked the DSP in question to bring forth details of his assets within seven days of receiving it. The notice also states that in case of non-compliance on the part of the party, the matter will be forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a thorough probe.

