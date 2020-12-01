Wedding hall owners warn of protest against ban on ceremonies at night

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Marriage Halls Association on Tuesday rejected the ban imposed on holding wedding ceremonies, functions, events and gatherings at night and canceled all wedding functions for one day, ARY News reported.

The owners of marriage halls suspended operations and canceled all weddings for a day in a protest against the ban on weddings at night. The halls association also announced to hold a protest in front of the Commissioner Office tomorrow.

The owners have demanded the Hyderabad administration to withdraw its order.

The Hyderabad administration on Nov 28 had imposed a ban on holding wedding ceremonies, functions, events and gatherings at night due to a rise in Covid infections.

According to the notification, the provincial government, in order to stem the spread of coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic, had banned all the marriage ceremonies, gatherings and events at night in Hyderabad city.

Read More: COVID-19: Wedding ceremonies at night banned in Hyderabad

Wedding ceremonies will now take place outdoor from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., read the notification.

Earlier on November 23, the Sindh government had enforced a ban over indoor wedding functions, gymnasiums, and restaurants with an immediate effect while only allowing an exception for ceremonies being held outside amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Wedding functions will only be allowed outdoors with a maximum guest capacity of 200 people, the notification had read.

The notification had said wedding functions will have to conclude by 9 PM while only buffet service will be allowed to serve guests.

Comments

comments