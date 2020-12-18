Wedding halls reopen in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR: The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has allowed wedding halls to reopen in the valley, notification issued, ARY News reported on Friday.

The wedding halls are allowed to hold gatherings of up to 300 people with strict adherence to the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Administration of the marriage halls will be bound to provide masks and sanitizers to the attendants, the notification read. Meanwhile, only 30 people can attend marriage ceremonies being held at homes.

On November 22, a complete lockdown in parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was enforced for 15 days after rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

This decision came during a meeting of the AJK cabinet that met with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair. The meeting was briefed that the coronavirus situation in the valley has worsened as Covid-19 positivity rate has gone up to 19 percent.

Read more: Lockdown enforced in parts of AJK amid rising COVID-19 cases

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Saleem while seeking cooperation from the public in tackling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Mirpur district had asked them to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement.

