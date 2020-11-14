Weekly inflation falls 0.07pc due to decline in prices of food items

ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation for the combined group during the current week recorded a decrease of 0.07 per cent due to a decline in prices of essential food items, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During this week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 items increased, 14 items decreased and prices of 22 items remained constant 22.

A report compiled by the PBS the prices of sugar were increased by 57paisa and its average cost remained between Rs101.49 to 102.06. Chicken prices were surged by Rs 22, in the current week, while pulses, eggs, yogurt also increase.

Meanwhile, the price of 20kg wheat flour recorded a decrease of Rs4.69 and tomatoes’ prices were diminished by Rs4 per kg.

A report compiled by the PBS on November 7 had said the decrease in inflation was witnessed mainly due to a decline in prices of food items, including tomatoes (25.22 percent), wheat flour (3.82 percent), pulse moong (2.03 percent), sugar (1.91 percent), gur (1.20 percent), rice basmati broken (1.16 percent), beef (0.60 percent), rice irri (0.52 percent), bananas (0.44 percent), eggs (0.34 percent), veg ghee 2.5kg (0.18 percent) and cooking oil 5 litre (0.16 percent) and among non-food items petrol (1.46 percent) and diesel (0.78 percent).

