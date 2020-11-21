Weekly inflation surged by 0.024pc across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation for the combined group during the current week recorded an increase of 0.24 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During this week, prices of 13 items were increased, 18 items recorded decrease and prices of 20 items remained constant.

A report compiled by the PBS stated that prices of potatoes, tomatoes, eggs, chicken were increased during the current week, while items such as onion, sugar, pulses, flour, and petrol were decreased.

Last week, the weekly inflation across the country recorded a decrease of 0.07 per cent due to a decline in prices of essential food items.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejected the opposition’s propaganda over inflation during a meeting of the political committee.

According to sources, the prime minister had directed the members of the economic team to highlight the successes achieved by the government on media.

“All economic indicators are highlighting a positive trend,” the prime minister had said while lamenting the opposition over spreading propaganda against the government regarding inflation.

