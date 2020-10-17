Web Analytics
Weekly inflation up 0.45 pc as food prices continue to rise

SPI Weekly inflation

ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation for the combined group during the period ended on October 15 increased by 0.45 per cent to 9.20 per cent year-on-year basis due to rising prices of essential food items, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) is calculated on the basis of the prices of 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

Read More: PM Imran Khan approves measures to control rising commodities’ prices

According to data, the increase was reported due to a rise of one per cent or more in prices of essential commodities, including chicken, up 15.35 pc; eggs 5.84 pc;  tomatoes 3.45 pc and sugar 2.14 pc.

On the other hand, a decrease was witnessed in the prices of bananas, down 2.49 pc; onions 2.30pc, potatoes 1.75 pc, moong pulse 0.64 pc and gur 0.21 pc.

Earlier, on October 2, the PBS had issued a monthly review of inflation in the country, showing an increasing trend of 1.54 per cent in prices of commodities during September 2020. The PBS review showed that inflation remained at 9.04 per cent in September 2020 as compared to the corresponding month last year.

Read More: Govt to use all resources at disposal to bring down food prices: PM Imran

inflation stood at 8.85 pe rcent in the first three months of this fiscal year that is from July to September 2020 as compared to the same period of the previous year.

