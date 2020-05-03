Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Weightlifting: ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson deadlifts 501 kg to set world record

The-Mountain Hafthor Bjornsso

Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor’s Power Gym in Iceland.

Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.

The event was streamed live on ESPN and Bjornsson, 31, lifted the barbell that was bending and straining under the weights, holding it for two seconds before letting go and roaring in delight.

Bjornsson, who is six feet and nine inches tall, won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for a cause

Lifestyle

Tabloid wins initial battle against Meghan Markle

Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy

Lifestyle

Bilal Maqsood shares throwback photo on his 25th wedding anniversary


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close