We will welcome PPP’s protest in Lahore, says Punjab’s information minister

LAHORE: Punjab’s Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said the government will welcome Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) protest in Lahore or elsewhere in the province.

He was referring to the PPP’s call of protest over non-issuance of production orders for Faryal Talpur, sister of former president Asif Zardari to attend the session of Sindh assembly. The minister said people of Lahore are waiting to witness PPP’s protest from a long time.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said cases against Asif Zardari and his sister were made in the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

He said everyone is aware which sector and banks were used for money laundering by the PPP leadership.

Replying to a query of a journalist about Punjab Chief Minister Spokesperson Shahbaz Gill’s yesterday’s press conference, Mr Iqbal said only he [Gill] can tell which four ministers are plotting conspiracies against Usman Buzdar.

In a press conference, yesterday, Spokesperson Shahbaz Gill had told media that Prime Minister Imran Khan sent a message through the CM regarding the service-related institutions of Punjab, specifically the police department.

