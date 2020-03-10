A bakery in Wales was able to broke the Guinness World record for the largest Welsh cake ever made, after it cooked a Welsh cake weighing 63 pounds, 8 ounces.

It was a joint effort from The Tan Y Castell Bakery in Carmarthen teamed with Merched Y Wawr, Michelle Evans-Fecci and Teify Forge to cook the massive flatbread treat on a custom-made 7-foot griddle.

Pice ar y Maen | Dydd Gŵyl Dewi | Guinness World Records Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus i chi gyd! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿😍I ddathlu, mae S4C wedi cyfuno â Guinness World Records am ddiwrnod o dorri recordiau byd! 🤞Dyma'r ymgais cyntaf 👇To celebrate #StDavidsDay we've teamed up with Guinness World Records to try and break as many records as possible! 🤞Who do you know that could finish this Welsh Cake by themselves? 😳#DyddGwylDewi Posted by S4C on Sunday, March 1, 2020

The previous record to beat was 26 kilograms. The team managed to break the record by making a Welsh cake which weighed a whopping 28 kilograms- just over six feet in diameter! 31 kilograms of ingredients were mixed by hand and then rolled out onto a seven-feet griddle using several rolling pins.

A bespoke griddle was made by Teify Forge which weighed over 80 kg in itself. The plate was designed cleverly to support turning the cake- the most challenging and apprehensive part of the day!

Read More: WATCH: Teen breaks world record of widest mouth opening

After their efforts succeeded, Paul James of Tan Y Castell Bakery termed the entire process as exciting and challenging and said that it made their day when they were able to break the record after an hectic effort.

“There were lots of rules which we had to abide by and we had to take into consideration health and safety and food safety. Luckily it was a nice day but it was a little windy which made it difficult to control the temperature and avoid burning the Welshcake as the griddle was placed over an open fire.”

Comments

comments