WhatsApp working on new ‘mention badge’ feature for group chats

The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature for group chats.

WABetaInfo has issued a report that this improved mention badge feature of WhatsApp will be available for the Android 2.21.3.13 beta updated version.

This feature is available in WhatsApp for Android 2.21.3.13 beta update but it’s not visible to users yet, according to WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is currently working on this feature that’s expected to roll out in a future release, the company announced in a statement.

WABetaInfo explains this feature as “when you receive a mention in a group, a new badge will be added in the group cell.” WhatsApp already notifies users when they’re tagged in group chats so this could be an extension of the feature.

Last month, WhatsApp started adding support for phone and video calls to its web version.

It has been reported that the feature is being slowly rolled out to some of the web users. Several users took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the new feature.

