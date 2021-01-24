The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, which is widely being criticised by users across the globe due to its new policy update, has started adding support for phone and video calls to its web version.

It has been reported that the feature is being slowly rolled out to some of the web users. Several users took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the new feature.

Wabetainfo confirmed that some users have spotted Beta Voice and Video Calls in the chat header on WhatsApp Desktop because the feature is being slowly rolled out.

“WhatsApp is rolling out beta calls for specific users but unfortunately, being a beta feature, it’s available for very few people. We hope you’re lucky but, if it doesn’t, don’t worry: every day more users receive that activation and, at present, WhatsApp Desktop has a higher priority,” the Wabetainfo read.

WhatsApp is rolling out WhatsApp Beta calls on WhatsApp Desktop for more users!https://t.co/4EduW4bHfP https://t.co/JIFRFLB8je — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 21, 2021

The feature would allow users of WhatsApp Web to make phone and video calls directly via the web app. The features will work the same way as the voice and video call buttons on WhatsApp mobile.

When users will receive a call on the web, a notification will pop up, allowing users to accept or decline the call. A different window appears when you make a call; it’s smaller and features controls to mute your mic and hang up.

Further, Group voice and video calls are also supported but will likely have to adhere to the eight-person limit set across WhatsApp.

