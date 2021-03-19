Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook services restored after global outage

facebook, instagram, whatsapp, down

KARACHI: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services have been restored after witnessing a shutdown in Pakistan and other parts of the globe. 

The reason behind the outage is not yet known. The services of the online platforms were restored within less than half an hour.

According to the tracking website DownDetector, more than 38,000 people have reported issues with WhatsApp. As for Instagram and Facebook, over 30,000 and 1,600 reports have been registered so far, respectively.


As of now, the company has not made any official comment on the outage. However, people across the country have been tweeting about the same on Twitter.


Read More: WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhone models

Most WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive messages. As for the Facebook users in India, they have been complaining about a total blackout on the website as well as the mobile app.

WABetaInfo, a website that independently tracks and announces news about WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and Windows, also confirmed that the app was “experiencing outages”.


However, it later tweeted that the app should start working now.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Thugs kill Britisher Hussain Chaudhry as he tried to save his mother

Pakistan

Major reasons behind split within PDM surface

Pakistan

Peshawar zoo welcomes second baby Zebra in a month

Pakistan

Lahore jail authorities alarmed as 14 inmates test Covid positive

[X] Close