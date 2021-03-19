WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook services restored after global outage

KARACHI: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services have been restored after witnessing a shutdown in Pakistan and other parts of the globe.

The reason behind the outage is not yet known. The services of the online platforms were restored within less than half an hour.

According to the tracking website DownDetector, more than 38,000 people have reported issues with WhatsApp. As for Instagram and Facebook, over 30,000 and 1,600 reports have been registered so far, respectively.

The worst problem of instagram and whatsapp being down is that you have to use twitter even though you would have been using twitter anyway but now we all feel trapped here. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 19, 2021



As of now, the company has not made any official comment on the outage. However, people across the country have been tweeting about the same on Twitter.

WhatsApp, Instagram & Facebook down. Who did Mark Zuckerberg Offend — Bizzle Osikoya (@bizzleosikoya) March 19, 2021



Most WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive messages. As for the Facebook users in India, they have been complaining about a total blackout on the website as well as the mobile app.

WABetaInfo, a website that independently tracks and announces news about WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and Windows, also confirmed that the app was “experiencing outages”.

Instagram and WhatsApp should work now. Please hold on a few minutes. #whatsappdown #instagramdown https://t.co/ioHu1D8qic — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 19, 2021



However, it later tweeted that the app should start working now.

It’s not just you: Whatsapp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger are down https://t.co/7mGzhdFnlw pic.twitter.com/iUuMfKh1sX — Android Police (@AndroidPolice) March 19, 2021

