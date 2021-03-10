WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhone models

Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging app has announced that its application will stop working on iPhones running on iOS 9.

According to WABetaInfo, the popular messaging service will drop support for iPhones running iOS version 9 with the arrival of version 2.21.50.11 which is currently in beta testing.

This means that the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s will lose support for the messaging app, making the iPhone 5 the oldest iPhone handset.

WhatsApp Messenger beta 2.21.50 drops the support for iOS 9. The FAQ hasn’t been updated yet. https://t.co/3bpOuq0jvp https://t.co/QMM7AkVY7U — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 5, 2021

Furthermore, WhatsApp is going to come up with an improved version of archived chats. The feature is under development and will be released shortly.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp last week introduced a voice and video calling feature on its desktop version.

Read More: WhatsApp Web to get voice, video call support

The widely-used messaging app had earlier said that as this was a beta feature, therefore, only a few users would be able to use it.

The company said users will be able to use desktop screens for calls in both portrait and landscape mode, and the calls will be end-to-end encrypted.

