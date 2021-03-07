IT minister meets Karachi student who developed WhatsApp-like app

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Aminul Haque on Sunday met with a Karachi student Nabeel Haider, who developed a WhatsApp-like application, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Software Export Board, the National Incubation Centre and the director of Tello Talk.

IT Minister Aminul Haque announced that 15-year-old Nabeel Haider would be provided with training at the National Incubation Centre so that the talent possessed by him could be further enhanced.

“We will be providing him with a stipend and necessary cooperation,” Aminul Haque said while meeting the student, who made the WhatsApp-like application, and his father.

He further said that better training would help Nabeel Haider in becoming a trained software engineer. “We are trying our best to promote local talents in the IT industry,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a bid to promote the information technology sector, Syed Aminul Haque announced on February 10 that the 5G technology would be launched in Pakistan next year in December.

The federal minister said this while meeting a high-level delegation of the Huawei company, which was led by its Middle East Regional Head Charles Yang.

The delegation lauded the services of Aminul Haque in speeding up the digitalization process in the country. Haque said that they were working to ensure the provision of mobile and internet facilities in all parts of the country.

“We have set the target of December 2022 for launching the 5G services in the country,” he said.

