The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new “logout” feature that will allow users to sign out of the app whenever they want.

As per a report of WaBetaInfo, which keeps a track of WhatsApp updates, the app will finally bring in a logout option for its users.

The report suggests that the new beta version of WhatsApp has a logout option available now. The new option will be available for both the iOS and Android versions of the app.

Currently, users only have the choice to either uninstall the app or delete it if they want to take a short break from the app.

According to WABetaInfo, “WhatsApp is developing two different kinds of multi-device – Multi-device with WhatsApp Web where you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet. And multi-device with other devices where you can connect up to 4 different devices to your main WhatsApp account.”

Last week, WhatsApp reported that it was working on a new feature for group chats.

WABetaInfo had issued a report that this improved mention badge feature of WhatsApp will be available for the Android 2.21.3.13 beta updated version.

This feature is available in WhatsApp for Android 2.21.3.13 beta update but it’s not visible to users yet, according to WABetaInfo.

