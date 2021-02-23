WhatsApp will switch off messages for users who reject new terms

The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp announced that users who do not accept its updated terms and conditions by the 15 May deadline will be unable to receive or send messages.

Their account will be listed as “inactive”. And inactive accounts can be deleted after 120 days, announced the messaging company in the latest blog.

Back in January, Facebook’s WhatsApp informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms.

The new privacy terms sparked a global outcry and sent users to rival apps Telegram and Signal, among others, prompting WhatsApp to delay the new policy launch to May and to clarify the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations.

Facebook’s WhatsApp said last week that it will go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update but will allow users to read it at “their own pace” and will also display a banner providing additional information.

WhatsApp said it will start reminding users to review and accept updates to keep using the messaging platform.

