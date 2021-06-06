WhatsApp confirms accounts can soon be used up to four devices

WhatsApp has confirmed that the company is working on a feature that will allow multiple devices to be linked to a single account.

Zuckerberg confirmed to news outlet WaBetaInfo that multi-device support will be arriving on the instant messaging service “soon.”

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said users will be able to connect up to four devices to one account. The messaging firm is also working to introduce a dedicated WhatsApp app for the iPad, he said.

Zuckerberg said the multi-device feature will not compromise the end-to-end encryption.

Earlier, WhatsApp confirmed that the majority of users who have seen the new privacy policy update have already accepted it. Furthermore, those who still haven’t accepted the policy will continue to get reminders.

“We’ll continue to display a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update and reminding those who haven’t had a chance to do so to review and accept.

The new policy is about the messages you sent to businesses via WhatsApp will be shared with Facebook too. This basically means that messaging a business on WhatsApp is not the same as one-on-one chat with your friends and family. The personal chats will remain private and no one can access them as the platform is end-to-end encrypted.

