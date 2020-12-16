WhatsApp will stop working on these phones from 2021

Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging app has announced that its application will stop working on some phones by the start of next year.

WhatsApp will primarily end support for smartphones that are using dated operating system.

As per reports, the iPhones that do not run on iOS 9 will not able use to WhatsApp on their phones from 2021. That is all iPhone 4 and earlier models. Models 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6 and 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 9 or later to continue using WhatsApp.

Similarly, Android phones that do not have Android 4.0.3 will lose access to WhatsApp. This includes models like HTC Desire, Motorola Droid Razr, the Samsung Galaxy S2. There could be many other Android phones that could lose support for WhatsApp from January 1, 2021.

However, if you do not know which operating system your iPhone or Android phone is running on, you can follow these steps:

Android: In the main menu of the phone select Settings or Settings, then choose About System or About Device and there you will see the information.

iPhone: Access Settings, General option and select Information, there you will find information about the software version you have installed on your device.

Earlier this month, the Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging app introduced an exciting custom wallpaper, separate backgrounds for light and dark mode, sticker search, and much more for its users.

You can now set a different wallpaper for each contact or group you have in WhatsApp, which makes it even easier to identify who you’re talking to and makes the experience within the app more personal.

