The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday introduced voice and video calling features for its desktop users.

The company said users will be able to use desktop screens for calls in both portrait and landscape mode, and the calls will be end-to-end encrypted.

Several users were left wondering and asked the company what would happen to the call if the phone gets disconnected from the internet.

“WhatsApp Desktop won’t interrupt your current call if your phone is not connected to the Internet anymore, during the call,” the company announced in a post shared on Twitter.

Here’s how to make WhatsApp voice, video calls on desktop

The latest version of WhatsApp for Windows 10 or Mac.

A mic—either your laptop’s internal mic or one connected to your computer.

A camera (if you plan to use video calls).

You’ll also need to be signed into your WhatsApp account on a smartphone. Desktop calls do not go through your phone, but you’re required to have one to use the feature.

If you have all the necessary equipment, here’s how to call your WhatsApp contacts on desktop:

In the WhatsApp window, select the contact to want to call to open the chat.

Select Call or Video call.

If the other person picks up, the call will begin.

When users will receive a call on the web, a notification will pop up, allowing users to accept or decline the call. A different window appears when you make a call; it’s smaller and features controls to mute your mic and hang up.

