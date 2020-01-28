Wheat flour sacks seized under suspicion of them being a health hazard

NAWABSHAH: A crackdown was carried out by authorities against those selling wheat flour which was deemed injurious to health and was being sold in the name of subsidised flour, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Assistant commissioner Sakrand raided Iqbal flour mills and Khera flour mills and sealed the factories.

Hundreds of sacks filled with substandard wheat flour have also been confiscated in the raid.

The assistant commissioner said that the action was undertaken after he received several complaints from consumers against the flour mills in question.

As flour-crisis intensify in the Sindh province amid claims from the chief minister to overcome it by Wednesday, unidentified men on January 23 looted a government godown filled with wheat bags in tehsil Nasirabad of Qambar Shahdadkot district.

According to the in charge of the food centre, several sacks of wheat were stolen from unidentified intruders.

The thieves entered the godown after breaking down the looked gates and escaped easily taking away with them wheat sacks.

