LHC issues notice to govt over ECC decision of wheat import

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned reply from the federal government over the ECC decision to import wheat, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chief Justice Mamoon Rasheed Shaikh heard a petition challenging the government’s decision to import wheat due to its shortage in country.

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved import of 300,000 tons of wheat to cater wheat shortage in the country.

Kisan Bachao Tehreek, a farmers’ association, has filed petition against the ECC decision at the high court.

President of the body, Nasir Ghumman, argued before the court that the government’s policies have caused the crisis in the country. He said the decision of importing 300,000 tons of wheat was against the the interest of farmers and the country.

He argued that the consignment of the imported crop will reach Pakistan on March 31, while the fresh wheat crop from Sindh will reach to markets by March 15.

“If the decision of import not suspended the wheat of Pakistan’s farmers won’t sold in the market,” he argued.

The petitioner pleaded to the court to issue a restraining order to the government against its wheat import decision and declare the ECC decision as null and void.

The bench issued notice to the federal government to submit its reply by Jan 24.

The country is facing mind-boggling hike in wheat flour prices as rates soared in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar and other major cities, causing an outcry across the country.

Comments

comments