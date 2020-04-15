Wheat purchasing centres established in Punjab

LAHORE: Wheat purchasing centres have been established in Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The centres have been set up in Burki, Raiwind, Kahena and Rakh Chebhal.

The applications are being accepted for the issuance of ‘bardana’ wheat bags, which will continue till April 19, said the officials.

The bags will be distributed on April 20. The target has been set to 26350 tons of wheat purchase at the aforesaid purchasing centres.

Strict precautionary measures have been put in place amid coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: Rs200 billion earmarked for procurement of wheat: Hafeez Sheikh

Earlier this month, the Punjab Cabinet which met under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office had approved wheat procurement campaign 2020-21.

It decided to fix the wheat price at Rs1,400 per maund while the wheat procurement target was set at 45 lakh metric tons. The flour mills were allowed to purchase wheat but there will be a ban on wheat trading for them.

