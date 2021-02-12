Where will Karachiites go for recreation?: SHC on plea against Burns Road closure

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued on Friday a notice to the provincial government to submit comments on a petition against the pedestrianisation of Karachi’s iconic Burns Road food street.

This is a second petition challenging the Sindh government’s move to close the road for traffic after 6pm.

The petitioner, a residents of the Burns Road area, stated before the court that the locals face hardships due to the closure of the road. His lawyer Hakim Ali contended that the road is being closed illegally.

At this, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, who headed the two-judge bench that heard the case, questioned: “You want the food street meant for leisure and recreation closed?”

“There must be some facility for recreation for the people of Karachi. Where will they go?” he asked.

After a preliminary hearing, the court directed the official respondents to file their response to the petition by March 9.

