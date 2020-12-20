WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new COVID-19 virus variant

The World Health Organization said on Saturday it was in close contact with UK officials over a new COVID-19 virus variant.

“They’ll (UK officials) continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We’ll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications”, WHO said in a tweet.

A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70% more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists said on Saturday.

