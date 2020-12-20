Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new COVID-19 virus variant

UK COVID-19 virus variant

The World Health Organization said on Saturday it was in close contact with UK officials over a new COVID-19 virus variant.

“They’ll (UK officials) continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We’ll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications”, WHO said in a tweet.

A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70% more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists said on Saturday.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

CNG association dreads impending gas crisis, blames SSGC’s inability

Must Read

ATC hands death penalty to Amjad Sabri’s killers in separate terrorism case

Pakistan

CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal elected WMO President

Must Read

Ogra to submit response on petrol crisis inquiry report in LHC: sources  


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close