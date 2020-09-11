WHO lists Pakistan among 7 countries for successfully fighting coronavirus pandemic

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed Pakistan among seven countries that have tackled coronavirus pandemic in the best way.

Pakistan has successfully flattened the coronavirus curve despite its dilapidated health infrastructure while the deadly contagion is spreading uncontrollably in many developed countries of the world.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while speaking at the media briefing, highlighted seven countries, amongst many, whose preparation and response offer lessons for the rest of the world in how to deal with a global pandemic. These countries include Pakistan, Italy, Thailand, Mongolia, Mauritius and Uruguay.

“Pakistan has used the infrastructure it developed in its fight against polio to tackle Covid-19,” said the director-general. “Community health workers, previously used to vaccinate children for polio, have been redeployed for contact tracing and monitoring.”

The WHO DG said that the Pakistani government is spending more on health and social welfare of its people and added that even critics of the government, are appreciating the efforts.

“Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan contained coronavirus spread successfully.”

Dr Tedros also issued a stark warning about the work needed to prepare the world for future pandemics. “This will not be the last pandemic,” he told the media briefing.

“History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time.”

Dr Tedros called on countries to invest in public health, as a “foundation of social, economic and political stability”.

