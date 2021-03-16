WHO scientist says no deaths linked to COVID-19 shots

GENEVA/ZURICH: The top World Health Organization scientist reiterated on Monday that there have been no documented deaths linked to COVID-19 vaccines, after several nations suspended use of AstraZeneca’s shot to probe possible side-effects.

“We do not want people to panic,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on a virtual media briefing, adding there has been no association, so far, found between so-called thromboembolic events reported in some countries and COVID-19 shots.

The WHO appealed to countries not to pause vaccination campaigns after two more European nations and one in Asia joined a handful which have suspended use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine over safety fears.

Thailand announced plans on Monday to go ahead with the Anglo-Swedish firm’s shot but Indonesia said it would wait after Ireland and the Netherlands announced suspensions on Sunday.

Denmark and Norway have reported isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and a low platelet count after the AstraZeneca vaccine. Iceland and Bulgaria had earlier suspended its use while Austria and Italy have stopped using particular batches.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom say they have no concerns.

The WHO said its advisory panel was reviewing reports related to the shot and would release its findings as soon as possible. But it said it was unlikely to change its recommendations, issued last month, for widespread use, including in countries where the South African variant of the virus may reduce its efficacy.

“As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

