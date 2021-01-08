A woman poured boiling oil on her husband’s face while he was sleeping after a verbal spat over his returning home late from work every day.

The incident occurred in Sagar district of India’s Madhya Pradesh state. Police have registered an FIR against the woman named Shivkumari Ahirwar.

The victim, Arvind Ahirwar, 38, suffered burns to his face and was shifted to Bundelkhand Medical College. He is a daily wager.

Arvid’s brother told media that the couple, who was married for four years, had a verbal spat over some issue in the night.

“They didn’t fight long as parents intervened and controlled the situation. But around 5 am, in a fit of rage, she poured boiling oil on his face when he was asleep,” he said.

On hearing the noise, the parents barged into the room and took him to the hospital with the neighbours’ assistance.

He said that Shivkumari stayed at home and regretted what she did.

