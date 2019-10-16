Will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone, says COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Line of Control (LoC), ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief visited troops along LoC and was briefed on Indian ceasefire violations, Pakistan’s response in return.

COAS visited troops along LOC. Briefed on situation, Indian CFVs deliberately targeting civilians & response.

“Kashmiris in IOJ&K are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued siege. We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/wJ2eukA5cc — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 16, 2019

“Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued siege. We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost,” said COAS Bajwa.

It may be noted that the miseries of millions of Kashmiris continue unabated as the strict lockdown imposed by the Indian government has entered the 73rd day, today.

The people are facing an acute shortage of basic items of daily use including food and medicines. Although the voice call service on post-paid mobile phones has partially been restored, yet the situation is far from normal.

Earlier today, Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Foreign Office and lodged a strong protest over recent ceasefire violations on the Line of Control.

In a recent ceasefire violation by Indian forces at Nezapir Sector three civilians were martyred and eight others sustained serious injuries.

