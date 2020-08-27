Will not leave Karachi in the lurch: PM orders speeding up relief work

KARACHI: While expressing concerns over torrential rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the federal government will not leave the people of Karachi alone in this difficult situation, ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Imran Khan telephoned Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and expressed concern over the recent rains in the metropolis that has disturbed the normal life.

The premier ordered Imran Ismail to speed up relief efforts in rain-hit areas of the city and moved stranded people to safety. He also directed to provide food to people affected by torrential rains.

“Federal government will not leave people of Karachi alone,” said PM Imran and added that he was fully aware of the problems being faced by people of Karachi and monitoring the situation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Later, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in a Tweet, has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is monitoring the situation that has arisen in Karachi due to the torrential rains.

“Briefed PM Imran Khan over Sindh rain situation, Karachi needs special attention. This is unusual and abnormal rain situation which requires an emergency response. PM is monitoring the situation and assured to take any action required,” tweeted Ismail.

Briefed PM @ImranKhanPTI over Sindh rain situation, Karachi needs special attention. This is unusual and abnormal rain situation which requires emergency response. PM is monitoring the situation and assured to take any action required. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) August 27, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy monsoon rains battered large swathes of the metropolis on Thursday, inundating major roads and low-lying areas and causing severe traffic jams on several major arteries of the city.

Commuters waded through knee-deep waters, chest-deep in some areas, as vehicles were submerged with torrential rains adding to traffic woes. Power outages were also witnessed in many areas as K-Electric’s feeders tripped, suspending power supply.

Read More: Another monsoon spell batters Karachi, unleashes urban flooding

Knee-deep rainwater also gathered at Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road and Tibet Centre, Sohrab Goth, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir and Landhi, Safoora Chowrangi, NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square and People’s Chowrangi.

Comments

comments