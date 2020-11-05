No winter vacations in schools this year

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to overcome the educational loss of students due to COVID-19 pandemic, all the provinces on Thursday decided to slash or not to observe winter vacations in the educational institutions this year, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the inter-provincial education ministers’ virtual meeting under the chair of the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood agreed that the provinces will decide about the winter vacations.

However, the meeting remained inconclusive over educational calenderer, board examination of class 8th and other issues. The next meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers will be held in December.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s minister for education announced that winter vacations will not be observed in educational institutions this year.

Read More: Federal govt ends winter vacations for schools

Earlier on September 4, the federal government had decided to end winter vacations for educational institutions this year.

According to a notification issued by the ministry of education, winter vacations will not be observed this year in all the federal government-run educational institutions and private schools.

The federal government had also increased working days to six for the schools. Special classes will be conducted on every Saturday to overcome the educational loss, the statement had read.

Comments

comments