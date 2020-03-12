‘I wish to join ailing father in London’: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday expressed her wish that she wanted to join her ailing father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in following a meeting with PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that it a valid desire, adding that her wish should not be politicized.

On the occasion, the PML-N vice president thanked her party workers and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for supporting the party in the hard times.

Criticizing the incumbent government, Maryam Nawaz accused the rulers of victimizing the opponents in the country.

Earlier on February 26, Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL) on March 11.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had asked the court to return her passport and allow her to travel abroad. The court had summoned the attorney general of Pakistan in the scheduled proceedings for providing assistance in the case.

Maryam Nawaz through her counsel had pleaded with the court that her father was critically ill and she wanted to remain on his side during treatment at a London hospital.

