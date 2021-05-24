Witness of prosecution records statement in Narowal Sports City case

ISLAMABAD: The witness of prosecution in the Narowal Sports City case on Monday recorded his statement before the accountability court.

Accountability Court Judge Asghar Ali heard the case, in which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal, the prime accused in the reference appeared along with his lawyer, Zulfiqar Abbas.

In today’s hearing the witness of the prosecution, Mohsin Raza Jaffri recorded his statement in the reference.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until June 14.

NAB reply sought on Ahsan Iqbal's plea for acquittal

On Dec 22, last year, the court had indicted PML-N Leader Ahsan Iqbal in the case. He pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges.

He has been named as accused in the Narowal Sports City reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is accused of inflicting losses worth billions of rupees on the national exchequer by launching the Sports City project in his constituency.

