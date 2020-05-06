Glimmer of hope: Woman, 104, beats coronavirus in Pasrur

SIALKOT: A 104-year-old woman has beaten the novel coronavirus in Pasrur, holding out a glimmer of hope about elderly people’s fight against the deadly virus that has thus far infected more than 22,500 people and killed hundreds across the country.

The woman was under treatment at Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in Pasrur since she was diagnosed as positive for Covid-19, the hospital’s medical superintendent (MS) Javed Munir told the media.

The elderly woman was discharged from the hospital after full recovery, he added.

Medical experts say the elderly with chronic diseases are at the highest risk and could not recover from Covid-19 most of the time.

Read More: Sindh reports 9 deaths, 451 new cases of coronavirus

560 new coronavirus cases were reported in Punjab earlier today, taking the provincial tally to 8,693, according to the Primary and Healthcare Department.

The health department said that the provincial death toll now stands at 156, while 25 are still in critical condition. 3,086 patients have recovered their health from the deadly virus.

According to the Punjab health department, 106,927 tests have been conducted to date in the province.

Read More: 1,422 tests conducted yesterday, aiming to do over 5,000 tests daily: KP minister

Comments

comments