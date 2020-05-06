PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said on Wednesday 1,422 coronavirus tests were conducted in the province yesterday – more than 1,338 tests done three days ago.

“Insha’Allah we are scaling up continuously. 2,000 is the next target, and we are aiming to do 5,000+ tests a day. Great to see testing ramp up in our secondary labs,” he said in a Twitter statement.

“HMC [Hayatabad Medical Complex] lab, Swat, Abbottabad & Mufti Mahmood Hospital DIK all testing locally. You will note that there may be small day to day variations in testing rates. This is fine. It’s important the trends go up. Our 5 day capacity is 1099 per day, and Insha’Allah will continue to rise,” he said.

Earlier today, Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will enhance its capacity of testing suspected coronavirus patients in the coming days

Addressing a press conference, the KP information adviser said the government was striving hard to increase the testing capacity of suspected cases of coronavirus to 2000 per day.

