Woman allegedly raped during robbery bid in Multan

MULTAN: A woman was allegedly raped by a mugger during a robbery bid in Multan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in Basti Darkhana Wali, Multan, where a mugger raped the woman after snatching livestock and goldoranments from her, said the police. The woman was moved to Nishtar Hospital for medical report.

The police said that case of the incident would be registered in the light of the medical report. Initial statement of the woman was recorded.

The incidents of rape and sexual assault against women have been reported time and again amid calls of strict action against the culprits.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial.

