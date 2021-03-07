Woman portraying as man arrested over harassment charges

ABBOTTABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested a woman, who was harassing women on social media by portraying herself as a man, ARY News reported.

The Cybercrime Wing of the FIA acting on the complaints of harassment arrested two including a woman, who was harassing the women on social media by presenting herself as a man.

Deputy Director FIA, Syed Mudassir Shah said that the case against the woman and other accused has been registered under Cybercrime Act.

Earlier, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had claimed to have arrested a female foreign national and his accomplice over depriving citizens of Rs 5.2 million.

According to the FIA, the woman, a citizen of Nigeria, was involved in depriving people of Rs 5.2 million during various cybercrime activities.

She had used bank accounts of her accomplices to transfer money looted from the citizens, the agency said adding that a case has been registered against the accused under cybercrime laws.

