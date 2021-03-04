KP woman gives birth to quintuplets after eight years of marriage

Web Analytics
BUNER: A woman on Thursday gave birth to five children at the gynecology ward of the District Headquarters Hospital in Buner, ARY News reported.

A spokesman of the hospital said the newborns included four girls and one boy. He said the mother and all the five children were in good health.

These babies were the first for the ‘lucky’ woman after eight years of marriage, according to the hospital administration,

The happy family belongs to Buner city of khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Earlier, on Sept 4 last year a woman in Sargodha had given birth to sextuplets.

The woman, named as Ghazala, gave birth to six babies, including four boys and two girls at a private hospital.

These babies were the first for the ‘lucky’ woman after seven years of marriage, according to the hospital administration,

