Woman slaps police officer in Lahore, FIR registered

LAHORE: Police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against a woman for allegedly slapping a police officer in a Lahore neighbourhood.

A video of the woman slapping a cop in the Lahore Cantt area has gone viral on social media.

The Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) took notice of the incident that occurred on Saturday night and summoned a detailed report in this regard from the Defence ASP. The case has been registered at the Defence Phase V police station.

According to the FIR, the woman and her friend entered into a brawl with police officers when the latter tried to stop them from consuming alcohol in public. The woman got angry and slapped one of the cops.

CCPO Umar Sheikh lauded the police officers for being patient with the woman despite her attack. He assured that she will soon be brought to justice.

