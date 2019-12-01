Woman claims jewelry worth Rs4 million went missing aboard PIA flight

KARACHI: A woman created a ruckus when she got off from a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight traveling from Sialkot to Lahore after her jewelry on-board the flight went missing, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A passenger, namely, Shagufta claimed that she had gold jewelry aboard the flight which had gone missing when she got off at the Karachi airport.

The female passenger has claimed that the jewelry was worth 4 million Pakistan rupees.

Shagufta was traveling in PIA flight PK-397 on November 23, last month when the incident was first reported.

Spokesperson for the national aircraft carrier said that the search for the lost valuables was on and all authorities of note have been assigned with the task to recover and return the missing jewelry.

Local police of Sialkot has taken the people responsible for loading the baggage on-board the flights into custody, inquiry is currently underway.

