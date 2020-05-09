Woman with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy baby

KARACHI: A COVID-19 positive woman gave birth to a healthy and uninfected baby boy at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha campus on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to DUHS’s Professor Saeed Khan, the newborn’s initial coronavirus test came back negative and further diagnostic tests were being carried out.

He said that the woman was registered with the hospital and added that she had started COVID-19 symptoms last week.

The professor said that she was tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive. He maintained that special arrangements were made for the baby’s delivery after the woman was tested positive for the virus.

The doctor said that both the baby and mother are in stable condition. He said that it was the first case of a confirmed coronavirus patient giving birth at the hospital.

Read More: Coronavirus patient gives birth at Karachi’s Civil Hospital

Earlier on April 26, a pregnant coronavirus positive patient admitted at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital (DRPCHK) had given birth to a child.

According to details, doctors of the hospital’s gynecology wards had made the delivery possible after a successful operation.

Medical Superintendent civil hospital had apprised the media of the status of the mother and child afterwards saying that both are in good health and stable.

