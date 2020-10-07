Woman, daughter raped in Lahore

LAHORE: A woman and her daughter were allegedly raped and assaulted by a man in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the victims approached the Factory Area police station and got a rape case registered against Abdul Razzaq.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that Abdul Razzaq had lured her to Lahore where he subjected her and her daughter to sexual abuse at gun point. The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.

Earlier on October 2, police had booked two men for allegedly gang-raping a woman at a Lahore hotel. According to the police, accused Hassan and Irfan had lured the victim woman to the hotel near the Lahore railway station by promising her a job. They then sexually assaulted her in a hotel room.

Read More: Lured with job offer, woman gang raped in Lahore hotel

A police official had said they launched an investigation into the matter with efforts underway to arrest the accused sooner than later.

Inspector General of Punjab police Inam Ghani, taking note of the incident, had directed the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) to submit a report in this regard within 24 hours. He had ordered law enforcers to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.

Comments

comments