Woman dies in alleged police torture during raid in Jhang

JHANG: A woman died after the alleged torture of policemen during a raid in Punjab’s Jhang district on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the cops of PS Mochiwala raided a house in Jhang for the arrest of an accused. The police reportedly tortured the wife of the accused, when she offered resistance.

The woman was rushed to DHQ hospital in critical condition, where she breathed her last. According to the police, the woman died of cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, the heirs of the deceased woman staged a protest outside the hospital and demanded to register a case against the raiding police party.

Read more: WATCH: Policeman tortures citizen for making call on Madadgar 15 helpline

Earlier, a police official in Sahiwal had tortured a citizen for making an emergency call on Madadgar 15 police helpline.

As per details, the incident occurred in the limits of Sahiwal’s Dera Rahim police station when a man telephoned Madadgar 15 police helpline to register his complaint against land grabbing.

