Woman drowns in river while posing for picture in Balakot

BALAKOT: A woman drowned in Kunhar River while posing for a picture in Balakot area of Mansehra District, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, Saima, 32, along with her family went to Mansehra District for a picnic. She was posing for a picture on a rock at the brink of Kunhar River when she lost her balance and plunged into the raging torrent.

Her family members tried to rescue her but all their efforts went in vain. Despite passing a span of three days, he body could not be retrieved so far.

Last year on December 1st, a man drowned in Chenab River near Liaquatpur tehsil of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district while taking a selfie with his smartphone, police had said.

Zeeshan Bashir had been taking a selfie in a boat when he fell into the river. On getting information, a team of rescuers had reached the site and launched a search operation. His body had been retrieved from the river after five hours of the search operation.

