Woman deprived of earrings in Karachi mugging bid  

KARACHI: In yet other incident of street criminal activity involving women in Ibrahim Hyderi area of the city, muggers deprived a woman of her earrings as she was going to purchase vegetables from the nearby market, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, armed men approached a woman in Bhittai Colony area of Ibrahim Hyderi and demanded her to take off her earrings. The accused later succeeded in running away from the spot along with the looted item.

“I have been watching them for the past three days in the area and today they approached me and threatened to kill if any resistance is offered while taking off the earrings,” she said while narrating the incident.

The woman said that she could easily ascertain the identity of the culprits if brought before her.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday, a university bus was looted in the same area of the city as two muggers deprived the female students travelling on it of their belongings.

The two criminals intercepted the bus at Bhittai Colony area in Ibrahim Hyderi and initially one of them held the driver hostage.

In the meantime, the other mugger climbed the bus from the back door to deprive the female students of their mobile phones and handbags on gunpoint.

The culprits remained successful in fleeing away from the scene.

The parents of the students gathered soon after the incident and complained about a delayed action from the authorities.

“Despite reaching out on the emergency numbers of police, they arrived an hour later at the spot,” the families claimed and said that during the entire mugging bid, the female students continued crying and yelling out of fear.

They further claimed that the culprits also misbehaved with the female students of the varsity during the entire criminal episode.

