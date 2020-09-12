Another woman gang-raped during robbery in Lahore

LAHORE: In another gang-rape incident, a married woman was allegedly subjected to a sexual assault at gunpoint by three persons during a robbery in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the details, three dacoits broke into a house, situated within the limits of Raiwind City Police station, and reportedly gang-raped a woman besides looting Rs11,000 cash, gold jewelry, mobile phones, ration and other valuable items on Thursday night (September 3).

The police lodged a case against unidentified armed men on a complaint of the victim’s husband.

ASP Raiwind Raza Tanveer said that the police apprehended five suspects and collected their blood samples for DNA tests to identify the culprits.

Earlier on September 9, a mother of two children had been looted and allegedly gang-raped in front of her children in Lahore’s area of GujjarPura, confirmed police.

According to details, the woman whose identity was kept secret had been allegedly gang-raped by unknown men after her car ran out of fuel in the GujjarPura area of Lahore.

The woman had called the motorway police and asked for assistance. The motorway police had refused to provide her help and was told by the operator that the emergency beat had not been assigned to anyone.

